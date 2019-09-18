Home

Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8251
Adelaide M. (Parks) Wisor


1932 - 2019
Adelaide M. (Parks) Wisor Obituary
Adelaide M. (Parks) Wisor, 86, of Mineral Springs died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at Windy Hill Village, Philipsburg.

She was born Nov. 23, 1932 in Mineral Springs, the daughter of the late Marlin F. and Evelyn M. (Wisor) Parks.

She's survived by her three daughters, Debbie Potts and her husband, Ray of Virginia Beach, Va., Brenda English and her husband, Dan of Morrisdale and Denise Williams of Philipsburg.

A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019
