Albert G. Zapsky Jr., 76, of Bigler Township died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in UPMC Montefiore Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Born May, 3, 1942 in Curwensville, he was the son of the late Albert Sr. and Ann (Mayersky) Zapsky.
He is survived by his loving wife, Tonia (Mazoff) Zapsky, along with four children, Denise Shaffer and her fiancé, Denny Emery of Reynoldsville; Darren Zapsky and his companion, Rebecca Dimond of Coalport; Marla Ell and her husband, Douglas of DuBois; and Danielle Wagner and her husband, Joel of Smithmill.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey, with Father Marc J. Solomon officiating.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2019
