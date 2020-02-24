|
Albert P. "Al" Adams, 76, of Osceola Mills died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at his home. Born March 9, 1943 in Sandy Ridge, he was the son of the late Frank S. and Rose Marie (Blake) Adams.
He married Marilyn (Bennett) Adams on Aug. 21, 1962 in Wentworth, N.C., who survives along with two sons, Albert "A.J." Adams Jr. of Houtzdale and Christopher "Chris" M. Adams and his wife, Fianna M. Adams of Indiana, Pa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Osceola Mills with the Rev. Father Robert Horgas as celebrant.
Burial will be at the St. Joseph Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills. The Rosary will be recited at the funeral home, beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Military honors will be accorded by the Osceola Mills Honor Guard.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 2020