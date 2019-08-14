|
Alberta J. Srock, 92, of the Mountain Laurel Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield, and formerly of Ginter, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.
Born Feb. 13, 1927 in Smithmill, she was the daughter of the late Milton and Pearl (Ball) Laughard.
She's survived by one daughter, Phyllis E. Buck and her husband, Ernest of Smithmill.
At Alberta's request, there will be no viewing of funeral service. Burial will be at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Brisbin.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremations Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019