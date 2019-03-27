|
Alice A. Prisk, 89, of Kerrmoor died Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Ridgeview Elder Care, Curwensville.
Mrs. Prisk was born June 25, 1929 in Ontario, Canada, the daughter of Edward J. and Georgeanna (Gerber) Kelly.
She's survived by her five sons, Ronald E. Prisk and Robert G. Prisk, both of Clearfield, Theodore L. Prisk of Iuka, Miss., Thomas K. Prisk of Rochester, Ky., and Timothy L. Prisk of Curwensville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield with the Rev. Raymond Stiner officiating. Burial will be in Beulah Cemetery, Ramey.
Friends will be received from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. and from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Friday and again from 10 a.m. Saturday until the hour of services at the funeral home.
