Alice Elaine Kutch of Fallentimber died Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was 88.
She was born March 26, 1931 in Flinton to parents Lillian (Davis) and William Nelson. Mrs. Kutch graduated from Reade Township High School in 1949.
She was a locally-renowned seamstress and credited her talent to her paternal great-grandmother who had been a seamstress for the Queen of Sweden, lineage of which she was most proud. Mrs. Kutch's formal gowns were sought-after works of art.
On June 21, 1952, she married Bernard Paul Kutch of Hastings, Pa. She often regaled her children with the story of how they met at a dance hall in Patton, and how he had intercepted other gentlemen from asking her to dance. Mr. and Mrs. Kutch could clear a dance floor with their exuberant polka skills.
He preceded her in death Nov. 26, 2000.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, four siblings, and her children, Deborah Ann Mattern and Bernard Gregory Kutch.
Mrs. Kutch is survived by her son, David J. Kutch, who devoted his life to caring for her.
She is also survived by her son, Curtis P. Kutch and his wife, Candace; her son, Daniel A. Kutch, his wife, Stephanie and their children, Elisa (Kyle) Rademacher, Emily (Justin) Meinnert and Joshua Kutch; her daughter, Donna M. Hartian, her husband, Kevin and their children, Olivia and Nathan; Christine J. Kutch, Timothy M. Ryan Jr. and their son, Taylor N. Kutch; granddaughter, Melanie S. Croyle, her husband, David and their children, Ethan and Elliott; grandson, Greg M. Kutch and his wife, Charissa; great-grandsons, Ian R. and Liam A. Rademacher; and her great-granddaughter, Mila Quinn Meinnert.
Based upon Mrs. Kutch's adoration of her rescue canine companion, Angel, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Animal Welfare Council/Allegheny Spay and Neuter Clinic in Woodland, Pa., c/o Kimberly McKenrick. Angel continues to reside with David.
Mrs. Kutch has been placed in the care of her friend, Charles J. McQuown of The McQuown Funeral Home. Online memorials may be posted at www.mcquownfuneralhome.com.
Mrs. Kutch was Catholic. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 13, beginning at 11 a.m. at the St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Frugality, Pa., with Fr. Bob Reese and Fr. Marc Solomon officiating. A reception for guests will follow.
Friends will also be received at the McQuown Funeral Home on Thursday, March 12, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020