Alice Jean O'Connor
1934 - 2020
Alice Jean O'Connor, 86, of the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield, PA and formerly of Sandy Ridge, PA died on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield, PA.

Born on January 2, 1934 in Sandy Ridge, PA she was the daughter of the late Robert and Alice (Treasure) Henry.

At Alice Jean's request there will be no viewing or funeral service.

Burial will be at the Philipsburg Cemetery in Philipsburg, PA.

Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
