Alice L. Dixon, 81, formerly of New Millport and most recently of Clearfield, died Friday, March 15, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.



She was born June 7, 1937 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Glenn 'Fuzzy' Lemoyne and Mildred (Peters) Mellott.



Mrs. Dixon had been employed at the Madera Veterans of Foreign Wars Post for over 20 years.



Prior to that, she had worked in the kitchen at Mountain Laurel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield, for a number of years.



Mrs. Dixon was Baptist by faith.



She is survived by three children, Kim Richards and her husband, Ronald of Lisbon, Ohio, Cathy Provost of Clearfield and Ricky Baney and Lauri of Curwensville.



She's survived by 11 grandchildren, Randy Richards, Ronald Richards Jr. and his wife, Debbie, Alice Richards, Steven Richards and his wife, Shannon, Samara Warrick, Jessica Harris, Eric Nicholson, Joseph Hoffman, Eric Harris, Melissa Baney and Autumn Baney; numerous great-grandchildren; and a sister, Gerry Ruggiero and her husband, Samuel of Landisville.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul R. Dixon on Nov. 28, 1971; a son, Paul Dixon Jr.; and a sister, Georgia May Mellott.



All services will be private. Burial will be in the Messiah Baptist Church Cemetery, Kylertown.



The Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Clearfield, is in charge of arrangements.



To sign the online guestbook, go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com. Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019