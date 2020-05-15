Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Alice's life story with friends and family

Share Alice's life story with friends and family





Born on June 15, 1929 in Sabula, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Blanche (Beer) Kilmer.



On June 24, 1950, she married Harold D. Muth. He preceded her in death on October 26, 2018.



Due to our current circumstances, a private viewing and funeral service will be held at the Baronick Funeral Home with Pastor Barry Fillman and Pastor Audra Ferguson co-officiating.



The funeral service will be live streamed on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM and can be viewed by going to



Burial will be in Troutville Trinity United Church of Christ Cemetery.

Alice Mae Muth, age 90 of Punxsutawney, PA died Thursday, May 14, 2020 at her daughter's home in Mercer, PA.Born on June 15, 1929 in Sabula, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Blanche (Beer) Kilmer.On June 24, 1950, she married Harold D. Muth. He preceded her in death on October 26, 2018.Due to our current circumstances, a private viewing and funeral service will be held at the Baronick Funeral Home with Pastor Barry Fillman and Pastor Audra Ferguson co-officiating.The funeral service will be live streamed on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM and can be viewed by going to www.facebook.com/baronickfuneralhome Burial will be in Troutville Trinity United Church of Christ Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store