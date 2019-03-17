|
Alice Marie Boulton, 75, of RD Philipsburg died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Windy Hill Village, PSL, RD Philipsburg.
She was born Oct. 24, 1943 in the village of Van Ormer, Reade Township, Cambria County, a daughter of the late Floyd L. and Genevieve (Hollen) Mayes.
She's survived by two daughters, Margaret S. "Peggy" Boulton of Ephrata and Betty J. Knepp and her husband, Brian of Bigler and two sons, Edward F. Boulton of Clearfield and Michael J. Boulton of Leola.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with Pastor David Eia officiating.
Friends will be received from 12 p.m. Saturday until the time of the service.
Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Brisbin.
