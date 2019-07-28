|
Alice Marien, 92, a guest of Ridgeview Elder Care, Curwensville, and formerly of Houtzdale, died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Ridgeview.
Born Sept. 8, 1926 in New Castle, rural Osceola Mills, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Nora (Kephart) Kizer.
She's survived by four daughters, Linda Haskin and Rosann Fischer, both of Enola, Shelia (Ronald) Murawski of Houtzdale and Pamela (Mark) Williams of Mechanicsburg.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31 at the First Church of God, Brisbin, with Pastor Earl Sleasman.
Burial will follow in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Brisbin.
Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale.
Published in Gant Daily from July 28 to July 31, 2019