Alice P. Deiaco, Age 100, of DuBois, PA died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.



Born on July 3, 1920 in Tyler, PA, she was the daughter of the late Rocco & Maggie (Manta) Deiaco.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.



Burial will follow in Morningside Cemetery.



