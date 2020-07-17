1/
Alice P. Deiaco
1920 - 2020
Alice P. Deiaco, Age 100, of DuBois, PA died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.

Born on July 3, 1920 in Tyler, PA, she was the daughter of the late Rocco & Maggie (Manta) Deiaco.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Burial will follow in Morningside Cemetery.

Published in Gant Daily from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
JUL
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church
