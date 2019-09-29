Home

Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Ramey
2550 Union Street
Ramey, PA 16671
(814) 378-7161
Alice P. Mahute


1943 - 2019
Alice P. Mahute Obituary
Alice P. Mahute, 76, of RD Houtzdale died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Penn Highlands Dubois.

Born June 28, 1943 in Shiloh, she was the daughter of the late Frances (Graham) Wallace and Ferdin E. Wallace Sr.

On June 13, 1964, in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Frenchville, she became the loving wife of John S. Mahute, who survives along with her son, Timothy J. Mahute and daughter, Valerie A. (Richard) Rogers IV.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday and again from 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Christ the King Parish, Houtzdale, with Father Joseph Staszewski as celebrant.

Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Brisbin.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2019
