Allen Joseph "Nero" Welker II


1975 - 2020
Allen Joseph "Nero" Welker II Obituary
Allen Joseph "Nero" Welker II, 44, of Altoona died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at the home of his father in Woodland.

Born Dec. 8, 1975 in Clearfield, he was the son of Allen J. Welker and Debra (Tobias) Welker.

Surviving is his father of woodland, his wife, the former Leah M. Fink of Altoona and children, Logan A. Welker of Pittsburgh and Aralynn R. Welker and Alaina M. Welker, both at home.

At the request of the family, there will be no public visitation or services. Burial will be in the Shiloh Cemetery in Woodland.

Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 20 to Jan. 23, 2020
