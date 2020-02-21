|
Allen L. Butterbaugh, 69, of Philipsburg died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at his home. Born Dec. 12, 1950 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Franklin and Lucille (Varnam) Butterbaugh.
He married Frances M. (Tomarchio) Butterbaugh on June 4, 1977 in Harrisonville, N.J., and she survive, along with one son, Frank L. Butterbaugh and his wife, Billie Jo of Gaffney, S.C.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Coal Run Christian & Missionary Alliance Church in Osceola Mills, with the Rev. Hiram Westover officiating. Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills and from 12 p.m. Tuesday until funeral time at the church.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25, 2020