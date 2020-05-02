Allen R. Muth
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen R. Muth, age 76 of DuBois, PA died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his home.

Born on November 12, 1943 in Luthersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Oscar T. and Ruth E. (Hartzfeld) Muth.

Due to our current circumstances, there will be a private family visitation and funeral service from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Father Ross Miceli officiating.

Burial will be in Luthersburg Union Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Burial
Luthersburg Union Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved