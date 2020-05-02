Allen R. Muth, age 76 of DuBois, PA died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his home.



Born on November 12, 1943 in Luthersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Oscar T. and Ruth E. (Hartzfeld) Muth.



Due to our current circumstances, there will be a private family visitation and funeral service from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Father Ross Miceli officiating.



Burial will be in Luthersburg Union Cemetery.



