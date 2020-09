Or Copy this URL to Share

Allison M. (Bartley) Murdick, 34, of Houtzdale, PA died on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at her home.



Born on April 5, 1986 in Altoona, PA she was the daughter of Sue E. (Supko) Yarger and Dale E. Yarger of Osceola Mills, PA.



A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later time.

