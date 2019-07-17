Alma C. Stewart, 90, of Clearfield passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Brookdale Meridian in Lakewood, Colo.



Born Dec. 31, 1928 in Clarion, she was a daughter of the late Elwood Lincoln Crawford and Catherine Lanker Crawford.



She grew up on a farm in Mayport with her brother and two sisters. After high school in 1947, Alma Crawford married Don Stewart, who grew up on the farm next door, after he returned from serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II.



Alma and Don then moved to Pittsburgh where she supported Don, as he attended college and they started their family. She gave birth to five children that filled her house for more than 40 years. During this time, Alma's primary focus was on raising her kids and supporting Don's career.



In 1976 Alma and Don moved to Clearfield, where she was an active member of the Christian Alliance Church and taught Sunday school for years. Alma was also extremely active with Gideon's International and loved serving the Lord.



Alma and Don celebrated 71 years of marriage on Sept. 6, 2018, just one month before Don's passing.



She's survived by her five children, Don Stewart of Tyrone, Ken and Deb Stewart of Bloomsburg, Gary and Teresa Stewart of Golden, Colo., Karen and Dan Maes of Lakewood, Colo., and Keith Stewart of Mariana Islands, and seven grandchildren, Brent, Brad, Shelby, Sara, Jon, Katie and Ben.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Luella and Thelma; and her brother, William Harold.



Friends will be received from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Friday, July 19 at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Clearfield. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 20 at the Clearfield Alliance Church.



Services will be at 11 a.m. with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. at the church. The Rev. Robert Goldenberg will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Crown Crest Memorial Park in Hyde.



To send online tributes, please go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com. Published in Gant Daily from July 17 to July 20, 2019