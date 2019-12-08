|
|
|
Aloyse Ogorchock, 93, of Reynoldsville died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at her home.
Born May 20, 1926 in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Marie (Aaron) Aiken.
She's survived by three sons, Paul Ogorchock and his wife, Gayle of Virginia Beach, Va., Mike Ogorchock and his wife, Linda of Montgomery, Texas and Tom Ogorchock and his wife, Connie of Haymarket, Va., and two daughters, Peggy Mowrey and her husband, Bob of Pittsboro, N.C., and Rosemary Barber and her husband, Joe of Beechwoods, Pa.
Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A scriptural wake service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Rob Horgas and Fr. Edward Walk Con Celebrants.
Burial will follow in Beechwoods Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2019