The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Clearfield
16 N Front St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8446
Alta Phyllis Shrock Rishel

Alta Phyllis Shrock Rishel Obituary
Alta Phyllis Shrock Rishel, 96, of Clearfield and Hyde, passed away Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 at the Mountain Laurel Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of the West Side United Methodist Church with the Rev. Joleen Willis officiating.

Burial will be in the Bradford Cemetery in Woodland.

The family suggests contributions be made to the West Side United Methodist Church, 317 Nichols St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2019
