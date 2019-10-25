|
|
Althea Marie Bloom Hudson Law, 90, of Clearfield died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born Sept. 6, 1929 in Glen Richey, a daughter of the late Emmett Read and Mildred Bloom.
Mrs. Law was a stay-at-home mom and enjoyed raising her family. She was a motherly figure to many people with whom she crossed paths. She also sold AVON door to door for 15 years.
She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, Clearfield, and a life member of the Mosquito Creek Sportsmen's Club.
She's survived by her husband, George Allen Law, to whom she was wed Feb. 14, 1995 in Ellenton, Fla., along with five children, Lucille Tew and her husband, Steven, Gail Harper and her husband, Walter, C. Lester Hudson, Gerald Hudson and his wife, Jackie and Judith Zapsky and her husband, Richard Jr.
She's survived by 14 grandchildren, Larry Simcox and his wife, Joyce, Victoria Stallings and her husband, Johnathan, Aimee McGarry and her husband, Cameron, Becky Michael and her husband, Aaron, Theresa Robison and her husband, Gary, Leslie London and her husband, Daniel, Amanda Zortman and her husband, Raymond, Lester D. Hudson and his wife, Dawn, William Hudson and his wife, Nikkita, Holli Jo Hudson and her husband, Keith, Gerald Hudson Jr., Leeann Graham, Dominack Graham and Brandy Tew Young.
She's also survived by 23 great-grandchildren, Brittany Carpenter, Megan Ladd, Jennifer Simcox, Kellyn and Kennedy Young, Remington and Abigail McGarry, Gunnar, Connor and Tanner Michael, Sierra and Gared Robison, Brent, Brylee and Bradley London, Cheyenne and Robert Zortman, Katelyn, Hunter, Chase and Mia Hudson, Maikayla Blake and Kaylei Chandler; two great-great-grandsons, Waylon Knepp and Wesson McGarry; three sisters, Emily Williams, Cora Read and Arlene Ogden; a brother-in-law, Robert Law and his wife, Beverly; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Blair Dean 'Barney' Hudson Sr.; two sons, Blair Dean Hudson Jr. and Allen Law; a daughter-in-law, Pamela Law; three brothers, Arnold, Ardell and Roy Ogden; and a sister, Erma Moore.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Trinity United Methodist Church, Clearfield, with Pastor TJ McCabe officiating. Burial will be at the Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.
Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Monday at the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield, and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830 or to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
To sign the online guestbook, please go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29, 2019