Alverta McIntosh, 96, of DuBois died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at Nelson's Golden Years.
Born June 30, 1923 in Punxsutawney, she was the daughter of the late George and Elva Etta Van Horn Bedell.
She's survived by two daughters, Roberta J. Owen and her husband, Fred of Mechanicsburg and Tara L. McClure of DuBois.
There will be no public visitation.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Tri County Church with Pastor Dan Smith officiating.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 3 to Dec. 11, 2019