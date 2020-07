Or Copy this URL to Share

Infant Andrew David Chamberlin of Falls Creek, PA died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.



He was the son of Eric and Rachel (Federico) Chamberlin and the brother of Dylan, Aubree and Logan Chamberlin.



A memorial service for Andrew will be celebrated on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 12 PM from Temple Baptist Church with Pastor Kevin Orndorff officiating.



Burial will be in Richardsville Baptist Cemetery.



