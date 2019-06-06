Andrew Donald "Andy" Evanko, 64, of Curwensville passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at his residence after a lengthy illness.



Born May 1, 1955 in Clearfield, he was the son of Andrew A. and Rose Agnes (Mayersky) Evanko.



He was a 1973 graduate of the Curwensville Area High School and received his Bachelor's degree from Dickinson's College in Carlisle, Pa.



Mr. Evanko was first employed as a customer advocate and salesperson for Target Sportswear. He was then employed by the Curwensville Area School District, having worked initially in the Guidance Department and more recently as the food service manager.



He was a member of the St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville.



Mr. Evanko was actively involved in the football program in the Curwensville Area School District for 35 years.



He started out doing films before coaching junior high football under coach Lyle Domico. Then, he moved up the ranks and served as a varsity assistant under both coach Lyle Domico and Alan Nichol.



He assumed the head coach position in 2000. During his career, he led the Golden Tide football program to 150 victories.



On Nov. 21, 1987, he wed the former Tina M. Malone, who survives along with two daughters, Patricia Evanko of Luthersburg and Desiree Singer and her husband, Bill of Clearfield.



Also surviving are a granddaughter, Brooklynn Knepp of Curwensville and a brother, John Evanko of Curwensville.



He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Donald Andrew Evanko.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville with Father A. Stephen Collins as Celebrant.



Burial will be in the Crown Crest Memorial Park in Hyde.



Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville and again from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Monday when the procession will depart for the church.



The family suggests contributions be made to either the Andrew Evanko Memorial Scholarship Fund and sent to the Curwensville Area School District, Paul Carr/Business Manager, 650 Beech St., Curwensville, PA 16833 or Orphans of the Storm, 412 Hill St., Curwensville, PA 16833.



The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.