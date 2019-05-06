Andrew Pillot, fondly known as "Bo," of Grassflat went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at his residence.



Born April 1, 1934 in Munson, he was the son of the late Joseph and Veronica Gregus Pillot.



On May 21, 1955 at the First Lutheran Church, Grassflat, he married Shirley Nelson Pillot, who survives along with his children, Howard A. Pillot and his wife, Christina of State College, Nels A. Pillot and his wife, Susan of Philipsburg, Neil J. Pillot and his wife, Karen of Thompsontown, Kathryn Urbaniak and her husband, Steven of Newtown and Ellen Braucht and her husband, Andrew of Coburn.



Family and friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday at the Johnson Funeral Home, Grassflat, and again for one hour prior to the service Friday at the church.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lanse, with Pastor Vicki Beilfuss officiating.



Burial will be in Grassflat Lanse Lutheran Cemetery, Grassflat.