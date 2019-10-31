|
Angel Erickson, 6, of Clearfield gained her angel wings in heaven on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at UPMC Children's Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Born Nov. 17, 2012 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of Wayne W. Erickson of Clearfield and the late Mary Beth (Folmar) Erickson.
Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Barry Folmar officiating. Burial will be in her mother's loving arms in the Allport Cemetery, Allport.
