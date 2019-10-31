Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angel Erickson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angel Erickson


2012 - 2019
Send Flowers
Angel Erickson Obituary
Angel Erickson, 6, of Clearfield gained her angel wings in heaven on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at UPMC Children's Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Born Nov. 17, 2012 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of Wayne W. Erickson of Clearfield and the late Mary Beth (Folmar) Erickson.

Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Barry Folmar officiating. Burial will be in her mother's loving arms in the Allport Cemetery, Allport.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -