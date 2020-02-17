Home

Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
200 David St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
(814) 378-8661
Angeline Barto


1921 - 2020
Angeline Barto Obituary
Angeline Barto, 98, of Doylestown and formerly of Fernwood in rural Smithmill, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Doylestown Hospital, Doylestown.

Born July 10, 1921 in Fernwood, she was a daughter of the late John and Caroline (Liberitti) Genesi. She was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ramey.

She was employed by the former Penn Shire Clothing Factory in Philipsburg as a top stitcher until her retirement.

She liked spending time with her friends at the Houtzdale Center for Active Living, and she loved to play bingo. She was a great cook and enjoyed time spent with her family.

On Aug. 26, 1939 she married her loving husband, Raymond Barto, who preceded her in death Oct. 26, 1966.

She's survived by two daughters, Rena (Larry) Morroni of Elmira, N.Y. and Colleen (John) Hillock of Churchville and a son, James (Theresa) Barto of Orlando, Fla.

Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Annette Ready, Adriane Hutchison, Angela Rockwell, Bridget Sciamanna, K.C. Pediani, Pamela Dungan, Andrea Dunn and Jack Hillock along with 14 great-grandchildren.

She was the last of generation. In addition to her parents and first husband, she was preceded in death by her second husband, John Vancas; a daughter-in-law, Patricia Barto; three brothers, Dominick, Albert and Dan Genesi; and two sisters, Rose Savani and Albina Pollechetti.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ramey, with Father Zab Amar as celebrant.

Burial will follow in the church Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale.

Memorial donations may be made to the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, P.O. Box 196, Ramey.

Online condolences may be made to the family at birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21, 2020
