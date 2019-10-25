Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelo Catalano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelo Bernard Catalano


1929 - 2019
Send Flowers
Angelo Bernard Catalano Obituary
Angelo Bernard Catalano, 90, of Curwensville died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the Penn Highlands Hospital – DuBois.

Born Jan. 17, 1929 in Curwensville, he was the son of Michael and Rose (Massaro) Catalano.

Surviving are three children, Gloria Hoda and her husband, John of Milford, Conn., Bernard Catalano of Curwensville and Michael Catalano and his wife, Terry of Clearfield.

At the request of Mr. Catalano, there will be no public visitation or services. Burial will be in the Crown Crest Memorial Park in Hyde.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angelo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.