|
|
|
Angelo Bernard Catalano, 90, of Curwensville died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the Penn Highlands Hospital – DuBois.
Born Jan. 17, 1929 in Curwensville, he was the son of Michael and Rose (Massaro) Catalano.
Surviving are three children, Gloria Hoda and her husband, John of Milford, Conn., Bernard Catalano of Curwensville and Michael Catalano and his wife, Terry of Clearfield.
At the request of Mr. Catalano, there will be no public visitation or services. Burial will be in the Crown Crest Memorial Park in Hyde.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019