Ann Beres, 96, of the Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield, PA and formerly of Osceola Mills, PA died on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Colonial Courtyard in Clearfield, PA.

Born on December 25, 1923 in Rush Township, PA she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Eva (Malick) Drochak. She married Stanley T. Beres on January 17, 1948 in Osceola Mills, PA; he preceded her in death on December 6, 1988.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Osceola Mills, PA.

Published in Gant Daily from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
