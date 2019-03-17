Home

Ann Dore, 105, of Garvey Manor in Hollidaysburg and formerly of Smithmill, died Friday, March 15, 2019 at UPMC Altoona Hospital.

Born Sept. 21, 1913 in Beccaria, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Helen (Holobinko) Yope.

She is survived by a daughter, Lynn Hill and her husband, John of New Jersey.

Friends will be received from 9 a.m. Monday until the time of service at 10 a.m. at the Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey, with Pastor Clare Pannebaker officiating.

Burial will follow in I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Brisbin.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2019
