Ann M. Michelini, age 82 of Force, PA died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Pinecrest Manor in St. Marys, PA.



Born on March 8, 1938 in Weedville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Mabel (Philippi) Cameroni.



Due to our current circumstances, a private family visitation will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.



A public Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. from St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Force, PA with Father Mark Mastrian as celebrant.



Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.





