Ann M. Shilala, 91, of DuBois died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at her home.
Born Dec. 28, 1927 in Punxsutawney, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Anastasia (Kristofic) Felix.
She is survived by two daughters, Mary Ann Shilala of DuBois and Dianne Pepitone and her husband, James of Katonah, N.Y., and a son, Dr. Patrick Shilala and his wife, Jane of DuBois.
There will be no public visitation.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2019
