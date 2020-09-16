Anna B. Rothrock London, age 88 of Morrisdale, died on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.



Born on August 19, 1932 in West Decatur, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Hazel (Eckley) Droll.



A public viewing for Anna will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 6-8:00 PM at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.



Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Dr. R. Mark Droll officiating.



She will be laid to rest in Summit Hill United Methodist Cemetery, Morrisdale.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store