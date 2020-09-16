1/
Anna B. (Rothrock) London
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna B. Rothrock London, age 88 of Morrisdale, died on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.

Born on August 19, 1932 in West Decatur, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Hazel (Eckley) Droll.

A public viewing for Anna will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 6-8:00 PM at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Dr. R. Mark Droll officiating.

She will be laid to rest in Summit Hill United Methodist Cemetery, Morrisdale.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved