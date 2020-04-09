|
|
|
Anna Belle (Snyder) Bryan, age 90 formerly of Falls Creek and DuBois, PA died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Highland View Healthcare in Brockway, PA.
Born on March 3, 1930, in Gipsy, PA, she was the daughter of the late Wallace and Lottie (Fry) Beck.
On November 28, 1970 she married her husband John O. Bryan, he preceded her in death on January 21, 1987.
Due to our current circumstances, a private visitation and funeral service will be held at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. on Saturday, April 11, 2020 with Pastor Ken Eddy officiating.
Burial will be in Beechwoods Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020