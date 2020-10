Or Copy this URL to Share

Anna Jean Barnard, 95, of Philipsburg, died Friday, October 23, 2020, at her residence.



Anna was born on October 21, 1925, in Philipsburg, a daughter of the late Harold and Anna (Boone) Sauers.



A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.



Interment will be in Philipsburg Cemetery.

