Anna L. Ott
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna L. Ott, 85 of Curwensville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.

She was born December 14, 1934 in Whitsville, NY the daughter of the late Raymond and Tressie (Whitsell) Smeal.

Honoring Anna's wishes, there will be no services. A memorial will be held at the conveniences of the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
8147658251
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved