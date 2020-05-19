Anna L. Ott, 85 of Curwensville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.



She was born December 14, 1934 in Whitsville, NY the daughter of the late Raymond and Tressie (Whitsell) Smeal.



Honoring Anna's wishes, there will be no services. A memorial will be held at the conveniences of the family.

