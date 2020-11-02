Anna Mae Buck, 97, of LeContes Mills died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at the Mountain Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.



Mrs. Buck was born June 20, 1923 in LeContes Mills, the daughter of Jesse H. and Emma P. (Stiner) Shirey Condon.



She's survived by two sons, Melvin L. Buck and his wife, Bonnie of Curwensville and Ardell W. Buck and his wife, Brenda of Frenchville.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield with Brother Raymond Stiner officiating. Burial will be in Gillingham Cemetery.



Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store