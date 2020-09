Or Copy this URL to Share

Anna Marie Eskra, age 83 of DuBois died Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the home of her daughter.



Born on February 14, 1937, in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late Fredrick and Emma (Woods) Hummell.



Visitation and funeral services will be held privately from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

