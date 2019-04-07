Annie M. Lumadue, 96, of Clearfield died Friday, April 5, 2019 at her residence.



She was born July 10, 1922 in Good, outside of Lumber City, a daughter of the late G. Paul and Lydia (Spencer) Curry. She was raised by her mother and step-father, Jerome Galio.



Mrs. Lumadue was the bookkeeper for her husband's business, The Area Plumbing Co. in Woodland. She was also a nurse's aide.



She was a member of the Lake Street United Methodist Church, Woodland. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, the Woodland Senior Citizens and the Bigler-Jackson-Woodland Auxiliary, where she also served as a secretary and treasurer.



Mrs. Lumadue was a volunteer with Clearfield Hospice, Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging and for the administration at the Clearfield Hospital. She was named the Clearfield Business & Professional Women's Club Woman of the Year in 2008.



She is survived by her two daughters, Ruby Maines and her husband, B.T. of Woodland and Dr. Jeanne Lumadue and husband, Dr. Adam Glick of Boalsburg; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and a sister, Erma Carson. She was also the well-loved aunt of many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert B. Lumadue, on Aug. 13, 1997 and to whom she was wed Jan. 4, 1942.



She was also preceded in death by a son, Robert L. Lumadue; one grandchild; a brother, W. Dean Curry; and a sister, Dorothy Owens Soles.



In her final days, she was cared for by a loving group of caregivers whom the family wishes to thank: Jo, Diane, Nora, Janet, Mary and Tina from Home Health and her granddaughter, Alicia.



The family also wishes to thank the staff of the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging for their help in her final days.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Lake Street United Methodist Church, Woodland, with Pastor Greg Kolhhepp officiating. Burial will follow in the Bradford Cemetery, Woodland.



Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.



The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Lake Street United Methodist Church, 115 Lake St., Woodland, PA 16881 or the Robert Lumadue Scholarship Fund, c/o Jeanne Lumadue, 118 Aspen Dr., Boalsburg, PA 16827.



To sign the online guestbook, go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com. Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 7 to Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary