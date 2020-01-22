Home

Anthony J. "Tony" Petraitis


1950 - 2020
Anthony J. "Tony" Petraitis Obituary
Anthony J. "Tony" Petraitis, 69, of Sykesville died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at the DuBois Village.

Born Oct. 21, 1950 in DuBois, he was the son of the late Anthony V. and Jennie I. (Valentine) Petraitis.

Friends will be received from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Friday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church in Sykesville with Father William Barron as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Catherine's Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020
