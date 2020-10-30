1/
Anthony J. "Tony" Petulla
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony J. "Tony" Petulla, 92, of Osceola Mills, PA died on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the UPMC Altoona Hospital in Altoona, PA.

Born on June 13, 1928 in Osceola Mills, PA he was the son of the late Frank and Sara (Doria) Petulla. He married Eleanor J. (Sankey) Petulla on August 28, 1949 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Osceola Mills, PA: she survives at home.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with Rev. Father Robert Horgas officiating

Burial will be at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery on Osceola Mills, PA.

There will be no visitation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved