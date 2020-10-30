Anthony J. "Tony" Petulla, 92, of Osceola Mills, PA died on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the UPMC Altoona Hospital in Altoona, PA.



Born on June 13, 1928 in Osceola Mills, PA he was the son of the late Frank and Sara (Doria) Petulla. He married Eleanor J. (Sankey) Petulla on August 28, 1949 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Osceola Mills, PA: she survives at home.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with Rev. Father Robert Horgas officiating



Burial will be at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery on Osceola Mills, PA.



There will be no visitation.

