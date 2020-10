Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Arlene's life story with friends and family

Share Arlene's life story with friends and family

Arlene Evelyn Walk Carns, 81, of Culpeper, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.



Family and friends will be received from 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. on Sunday at the chapel of Strange & Weaver Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Earl R. Shawley officiating.



Burial will immediately following at Grandview Cemetery in Morrisdale.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store