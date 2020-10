Or Copy this URL to Share

Audrey Jean Byron, 88, formerly of West Decatur, died Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Mountain Laurel Health & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.



Audrey was born on January 22, 1932, in Olanta, a daughter of the late Blaine and Marjorie (Rowles) Norris.



A memorial service will be held at a later date with a time and place to be announced.

