1/
Audrey Jean Byron
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey Jean Byron, 88, formerly of West Decatur, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Mountain Laurel Health & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield. She was born Jan. 22, 1932 in Olanta, a daughter of the late Blaine and Marjorie (Rowles) Norris.

She's survived by two daughters, Barbara Woods and her husband, Jerry of (Pleasant Hill) RD Philipsburg and Judy Barnard and her husband, Sterling of Hampstead, Md., and three sons, Joseph L. Byron and his wife, Nancy of Hesperia, Calif., David A. "Pete" Byron and his wife, Georgia of Philipsburg and Larry D. Byron and his wife, Kim of Hamlin, N.Y.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, at the First Church of Christ, 1437 Tyrone Pike, Philipsburg, with Pastor Ryan Parish officiating.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 3 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4310
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved