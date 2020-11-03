Audrey Jean Byron, 88, formerly of West Decatur, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Mountain Laurel Health & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield. She was born Jan. 22, 1932 in Olanta, a daughter of the late Blaine and Marjorie (Rowles) Norris.



She's survived by two daughters, Barbara Woods and her husband, Jerry of (Pleasant Hill) RD Philipsburg and Judy Barnard and her husband, Sterling of Hampstead, Md., and three sons, Joseph L. Byron and his wife, Nancy of Hesperia, Calif., David A. "Pete" Byron and his wife, Georgia of Philipsburg and Larry D. Byron and his wife, Kim of Hamlin, N.Y.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, at the First Church of Christ, 1437 Tyrone Pike, Philipsburg, with Pastor Ryan Parish officiating.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store