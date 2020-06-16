Audrey Jean (Lippert) Hoover, 88, of Clearfield, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.



She was born on January 2, 1932 in Curwensville; the daughter of the late Guy and Laura (Bennett) Lippert.



On October 30, 1948 she married Isaac A. Hoover, who preceded her in death on December 13, 2003. She and her husband were the owners of Ike's Tepee.



Per the family's request services will be private. Interment will be in Stoneville Cemetery.

