Audry B. Freeman, 90, of Pittsburgh died Monday, July 22, 2019 at the St. Clair Hospital in Pittsburgh.
She was born Oct. 13, 1928 in Warren, Pa., the daughter of the late W. Ernest Williams and Madeline (Lingle) Williams.
She's survived by her four children, Susan Yingling (Andy), Bill Freeman (Lynn), Diane Jones and Darlene Kearney, all of Pittsburgh.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the West Side United Methodist Church.
Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc.
An additional hour of viewing will be held from 10 a.m. Saturday at the church until the hour of services.
Published in Gant Daily from July 23 to July 27, 2019