Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8251
Resources
More Obituaries for Audry Freeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audry B. Freeman


1928 - 2019
Send Flowers
Audry B. Freeman Obituary
Audry B. Freeman, 90, of Pittsburgh died Monday, July 22, 2019 at the St. Clair Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born Oct. 13, 1928 in Warren, Pa., the daughter of the late W. Ernest Williams and Madeline (Lingle) Williams.

She's survived by her four children, Susan Yingling (Andy), Bill Freeman (Lynn), Diane Jones and Darlene Kearney, all of Pittsburgh.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the West Side United Methodist Church.

Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc.

An additional hour of viewing will be held from 10 a.m. Saturday at the church until the hour of services.
Published in Gant Daily from July 23 to July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.