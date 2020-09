Or Copy this URL to Share

Augustine Garcia, age 68 of DuBois, PA died Monday, September 14, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.



Born on October 3, 1951 in New York City, NY, he was the son of the late Jesus and Julia K. (Laboy) Garcia.



There will be no public visitation and private services will be held at the convenience of the family.



