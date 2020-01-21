|
Autumn Amber (Cantolina) Maehr, 42, a guest of Allegheny Valley School, Hummelstown, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at Penn State Hershey Hospital, Hershey.
Born July 15, 1977 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of Theresa Cantolina of Morrisdale and Carl Maehr and his wife, Jeanette of Lemont.
Along with her parents, she's survived by her sister, Janine Hindman and her husband, John of Ellwood City; her maternal grandmother, Patricia Cantolina of Howard; her nieces, Emmalee and Ella; her nephew, Evan; and her dear friend, Robert V. Ryver of Glass City.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Alfred Cantolina and her paternal grandparents, Marion and Otto Maehr.
She loved her life. She was dearly loved and cared for at Allegheny Valley School, Hummelstown. She was truly, deeply loved by everyone who had the privilege to know her.
Family and friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Friday at the Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale. A service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Robert P. Ryver officiating.
Autumn will be laid to rest in Grandview Cemetery, Morrisdale.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to: Merakey, Allegheny Valley School, Hummelstown Campus, 1291 Middletown Rd., Hummelstown, PA 17036.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020