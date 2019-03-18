|
Avanell Bloom of Clearfield died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Ridgeview Elder Care and Rehabilitation Center, Curwensville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Clearfield, with the Rev. Dr. Joleen A. Willis officiating.
Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Curwensville.
Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 18 to Mar. 23, 2019
