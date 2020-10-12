Barbara A. Daniel, 75, of Houtzdale and a guest of Windy Hill Village, Philipsburg, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Village.
Born November 12, 1944 in Osceola Mills, she was one of ten children born to the late Andrew and Josephine (Nyman) Coleman.
She was a member of St. Mary's Annunciation Ukrainian Catholic Church, Ramey and a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Houtzdale Fire Co.
Barbara drove bus for the CenClear Head Start Program, and the Area Transit Authority. She was employed by Uni - Mart in Houtzdale and retired from Navasky Clothing Factory in 2000.
Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to go to yard sales and enjoyed camping. Christmas Eve was a special time of the year when she would prepare the twelve dishes for Christmas Eve Supper.
On November 27, 1965 in St. Mary's Church, she married George O. Daniel , who preceded her in death on October 21, 1994.
Surviving are two sons, George (Lisa) Daniel of Brisbin, John (Robyn) Daniel of Smokerun and a daughter Carla (Todd) Twist of Philipsburg.
Also surviving are six grandchildren; George Daniel Jr. and his fiancé Kiela Trump, Abigail Daniel, John Daniel Jr., Makenzie Daniel, Aaron Twist and Haylea Estright, along with two great grandchildren, Deklan Daniel, Kaiden Trump and a special friend Deloris Firkey.
Barbara was the last of her generation. Preceding her in death were her parents, husband and nine siblings.
A private service will be held for the immediate family at St. Mary's Annunciation Ukrainian Catholic Church, Ramey.
Friends will be received at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Interment will be in St Mary's Church Cemetery, Ramey.
Donations may be made in Barbara's memory to St Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, P.O. Box 205 Ramey, Pa 16671.
